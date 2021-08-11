We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Built to Spill performs on the main stage at Treefort in Boise in March 2019. The festival is now set to take place Sept. 22-26, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.
With more cases of COVID on the rise, Treefort Music Fest has announced that people will need to be vaccinated or have proof of a negative test to enter the event, writes Boise Weekly reporter Tracy Bringhurst. The organization said the requirement is for all of the participating venues and forts or programming tracks, along with all of the performers, staff, fans, artists, press, volunteers and vendors, including anyone aged 12 or older.
"We strongly encourage all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Treefort announced. "In order to be fully vaccinated in time for Treefort, you’ll need to have received your last Moderna or Pfizer (or single Johnson & Johnson) dose by Sept. 8."
The popular Boise music festival said there is time for those currently unvaccinated to be fully vaccinated in time for the fest, Sept. 22-26, but in order for that to happen, "please receive your first dose of Moderna or Pfizer no later than Aug. 25 or your single dose of Johnson + Johnson no later than Sept. 8."