The Treefort Music Fest, which has been bringing a SXSW vibe to downtown Boise since 2012, announced last week it is moving its main stage and expanding its footprint, writes Boise Weekly editor Jeanne Huff. The new home for the Treefort Main Stage, as well as the festival’s accompanying forts (Alefort, Kidfort, etc.) is Julia Davis Park.
While it’s a bit of a hike from the festival's old stomping grounds at Grove and 12th streets, it’s closer to its year-round venue, the Treefort Music Hall at Capitol and Broad, which is due to open by summer 2023.
The festival’s former main stage home — a parking lot — is being turned into an apartment complex. Festival officials have been scouting out possible replacement sites for months, said Treefort Music Fest co-founder and festival director Eric Gilbert.
“We are really excited to move the Treefort Main Stage in Julia Davis Park,” Gilbert said. “While it’s bittersweet to leave the parking lot on Grove Street, we see the park as a much more viable long term location for the festival core as downtown Boise continues to experience development, particularly to surface parking lots. We are grateful for the opportunity to host Treefort in one of Boise’s most historic and beautiful parks, and especially grateful to create a new festival experience while remaining in downtown Boise.”