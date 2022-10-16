stage-low-res.jpg

Treefort Music Fest announced Tuesday it is moving its main stage to Julia Davis Park.

 Courtesy Treefort Music Fest

The Treefort Music Fest, which has been bringing a SXSW vibe to downtown Boise since 2012, announced last week it is moving its main stage and expanding its footprint, writes Boise Weekly editor Jeanne Huff. The new home for the Treefort Main Stage, as well as the festival’s accompanying forts (Alefort, Kidfort, etc.) is Julia Davis Park.

While it’s a bit of a hike from the festival's old stomping grounds at Grove and 12th streets, it’s closer to its year-round venue, the Treefort Music Hall at Capitol and Broad, which is due to open by summer 2023.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

