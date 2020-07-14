Another beloved event has left a gaping hole on Boise’s annual entertainment calendar dance card, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff: For a second time, Treefort Music Fest fans will let out a collective groan throughout the greater Northwest when they hear the festival is moving yet again, this time one whole year away from their already once postponed date. The festival is now slated for Sept. 22-26, 2021.
It was both a tough decision — and also not so tough, said Eric Gilbert, one of the event’s four founders, festival director and talent buyer. “The circumstances make it about what has to happen,” he said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe and in recent weeks, has created spikes of infections all across the U.S. — and especially in Idaho. On Saturday, the New York Times reported our state as having increased with the most infections since reopening, by 1,491%, Huff writes.
Plans call for the festival to be held both in the fall of 2021 and in the spring of 2022. You can read Huff's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's issue of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.