The state treasurer’s office stopped doing business with Sunwest Bank last fall, with Treasurer Julie Ellsworth accusing an influential lawmaker who works there of using his position to try to get more business, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, is the co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state budget. He also works at Sunwest Bank, which is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and has branches and offices in the Treasure Valley and several other western states.
The treasurer’s office had $10 million invested in an account at Sunwest Bank until Sept. 30, 2019, when the state withdrew the entire amount.
Youngblood said he may have sent an email from a legislative account that he should have sent from a personal one but didn’t do anything else wrong, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, backs him. This dispute takes place amid a backdrop of bad blood between the Legislature and the treasurer over office space during the 2019 session that led Bedke and Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, to sue Ellsworth, seeking a ruling affirming the Legislature’s authority over the use of the first floor of the Capitol, where Ellsworth’s office is located. The lawsuit is still pending.
Ellsworth spoke to Bedke about Youngblood in September and followed up with a letter in November that the Post Register obtained via a public records request. In her letter, Ellsworth says Youngblood used his House email to conduct bank-related business with the treasurer’s office; “appears to have used” legislative research and treasurer’s office staff for personal business; and used his political office to secure meetings with Ellsworth and her staff for personal business purposes.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.