When state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth came before JFAC today for her budget hearing, Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, said, “I don’t see in here anything about the litigation costs. Without getting into the pros and cons of litigation between entities, can you give us an estimate of the cost of litigation … on the occupancy question?”
Ellsworth is currently being sued by House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill over her refusal to move her offices out of the first floor of the state Capitol building, where they’ve been located for more than 100 years – but a 2007 law gave the Legislature, not the executive branch, control over the first floor of the Capitol. Legislative leaders want to remodel the treasurer’s current space to provide private offices for House members, many of whom now just have open cubicles.
Both the legislative leaders and the state treasurer are represented by private legal counsel in the lawsuit – B. Newal Squyres of the firm Holland & Hart for the legislative leaders, a former Idaho State Bar president; and former Idaho Attorney General and Lt. Gov. David Leroy for the treasurer. Taxpayers will pay the legal bills for both sides.
Ellsworth deferred Nye’s question to Chief Deputy Treasurer Laura Steffler, who said, “At this point we don’t know, have an estimate of what the legal fees will be, but we do have a vacant position in our office and we’ve been using the salary savings from that position and moving that to operating to fund what we have paid for so far.”
Nye responded, “I worry about being underfunded for this constitutional position. Is there an estimate in the budget for the probable or proximate future cost of the litigation part of the issues that are going on?”
Steffler said, “We did not put in a line item for an additional appropriation for legal fees, so it is not included in our 2021 budget request.”
JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, said, “I think they’re pretty clear that they don’t have an estimate yet, and it’s not in the budget.”
Ellsworth added, “We do have the one vacant position that I would like to fill. It would be a position that interacts with the public and helps with speedy services, so that’s how we’re funding it.”
According to state budget documents, 1.7 positions were vacant in the state treasurer’s office as of September; Ellsworth said the position she’d like to fill is a customer service position. The Lewiston Tribune reported in November that at that point, Ellsworth already had paid more than $57,000 in legal fees, which as of today had grown to $84,599; and the Legislature had paid Holland & Hart more than $78,000.