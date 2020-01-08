A 4th District Court judge will likely decide later this month whether to endorse a request from the Idaho state treasurer for the state’s highest court to weigh in on her dispute with lawmakers over office space in the Statehouse, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. At a hearing before District Court Judge Nancy Baskin on Tuesday, attorneys argued whether the Idaho Supreme Court should hear a part of lawsuit filed against Idaho Treasurer Julie Ellsworth by House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill in June.
Bedke and Hill, in their official capacity as lawmakers, sued Ellsworth to require the Treasurer’s Office to move from the first floor of the Statehouse, where it has been for more than a century. The lawmakers pointed to a state law giving the Legislature control of the Capitol’s first floor. Lawmakers want to create new offices for House members in the space. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.