A shortage of substitute teachers is one of the impacts of reopening schools during a pandemic, Treasure Valley schools are finding, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. In the Marsing School District, the superintendent’s administrative assistant had to sub in a classroom last month because the district couldn’t reach a substitute teacher in time.
The Nampa School District and Vallivue School District raised the daily wage for substitute teachers from $80 to $95 this week, hoping to attract more people interested in subbing. Vallivue made the same salary increase, and the Middleton School District increased its pay from $80 to $90 per day.
The Vallivue School District had a record-breaking 27 unfilled positions on Thursday because there were not enough substitute teachers available. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.