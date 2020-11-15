Substitute teacher

Substitute teacher Mya Marx works with students in a computer lab at Centennial Elementary School in Nampa on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

 Photo courtesy of Kathleen Tuck

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A shortage of substitute teachers is one of the impacts of reopening schools during a pandemic, Treasure Valley schools are finding, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. In the Marsing School District, the superintendent’s administrative assistant had to sub in a classroom last month because the district couldn’t reach a substitute teacher in time.

The Nampa School District and Vallivue School District raised the daily wage for substitute teachers from $80 to $95 this week, hoping to attract more people interested in subbing. Vallivue made the same salary increase, and the Middleton School District increased its pay from $80 to $90 per day.

The Vallivue School District had a record-breaking 27 unfilled positions on Thursday because there were not enough substitute teachers available. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments