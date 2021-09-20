Redistricting commissioner Tom Dayley, right, talks with Jason Pretty Boy about a proposed legislative district map on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Meridian, where commissioners held one of five Treasure Valley public hearings.
Around 75 people turned out over five public hearings held in the Treasure Valley last week by the state’s citizen redistricting commission, and commissioners say they learned a lot as they head to North Idaho for their next round of hearings this week.
“The testimony that I’m finding currently the most helpful is the ‘show-me-how-I-can-do-it’ type testimony,” said Bart Davis, co-chair of the commission. “It is the specifics that I think really help us the most.”
Both commissioners and their staffers noted testimony at the Caldwell hearing regarding a protruding portion of a current legislative district that looks like a “nose” sticking into the district next door.
“It was such a good way to describe it — you knew exactly where she was talking about,” said the commission’s staff attorney, Elizabeth Bowen.
Said Davis, “They showed us something specific and said, ‘It belongs here, and here is why.’”
There was support at the Treasure Valley hearings for the idea of a new congressional district just for southwestern Idaho, departing from the 50-year tradition of dividing Ada County between Idaho’s two congressional districts.