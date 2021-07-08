The Treasure Valley saw its first heat-related death Wednesday during the heat wave that has engulfed the region the past 10 days, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. From June 28 to Wednesday, there was one heat-related death in Canyon County, which happened Wednesday, according to the county’s coroner’s office. There haven’t been any deaths yet this summer directly related to heat in Ada County, according to the Ada County coroner’s office, but there have been 25 calls to the Ada County Paramedics due to “heat exhaustion,” public information officer Ryan Larrondo said.
On Tuesday, Boise tied its record for most consecutive 100-degree days with nine, per the National Weather Service. The record was in jeopardy of being broken Wednesday, but the weather fell just one degree short of hitting triple digits.
The City of Trees cooled down to 80 degrees Wednesday morning, only the third time on record the temperature didn’t drop below 80 for an overnight low. The last time that happened was in 1892, according to the National Weather Service. You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.