Josh Norris is a young farmer producing crop seeds and sugar beets in Caldwell. He said in the last eight years, he has watched two former crop fields transform into houses, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. “For a new farmer to get access to land and to keep land, it is extremely difficult,” Norris said Tuesday in a webinar hosted by the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District.
The district hosted the webinar, “How do we save farmland?” over Zoom in response to a Boise State University study that estimates future farmland loss. The Treasure Valley is projected to lose between 110,000 and 240,000 acres of farm and ranch land by 2100, said Jodi Brandt, an associate professor who worked on the study with other faculty members. The study incorporates Ada and Canyon counties, Payette and parts of Mountain Home.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up yesterday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.