Just over two weeks after a video of a Meridian police officer repeatedly punching a suspect as he put him in handcuffs was posted on Twitter, the department announced the officer did not violate its use of force policy, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis and I write.

This is not a unique outcome; between 2018 and 2022, the Meridian Police Department conducted 619 use of force investigations and three were found to be out of policy, results from a public records request show.


