This is not a unique outcome; between 2018 and 2022, the Meridian Police Department conducted 619 use of force investigations and three were found to be out of policy, results from a public records request show.
Nampa Police in that time frame conducted 208 use of force investigations and three were to be found outside the policy, records show.
Nampa’s use of force was 67% white suspects and 37% of the reports involved Hispanic people.
Meridian’s involved 73% against white people, and 14% were Hispanic and just under 6% were Black.
Use of force investigations are complicated, taking into account state and federal laws as well as department policies, and are often done internally in reports that aren’t subject to Idaho’s public records laws.
Low incidence of force being found out of policy can be attributed to proper training, but it could also indicate issues with how the policy is written, experts the Idaho Press spoke to say.
“It’s possible that it could be reflective of a well behaved police force. But then again, the policy looks like it’s very broad,” said Cody Jorgensen, Boise State University associate professor of criminal justice.
Force accounts for a low percentage of total police contacts, but high-profile cases of its use — such as the video of the Meridian police officer — often have implications for public trust and perceptions of community policing.
Recent police shootings in the area, such as Payton Wasson in Boise, have increased calls for police accountability. However, uses of force that aren’t deadly may be less publicized but still impact community relations.
To understand these investigations and officers’ uses of force in the field, the Idaho Press spoke to the Nampa and Meridian police departments.
