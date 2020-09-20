Most nurses are prepared to handle obstacles like long and busy shifts that leave little time for lunch and bathroom breaks, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. But working through a pandemic has brought a whole new layer of challenges that have tested health care workers’ resilience.
“The emotional toll on staff is high,” said West Valley Medical Center CEO Betsy Hunsicker.
Treasure Valley nurses told the Idaho Press the novel coronavirus has changed their lives in and out of work. You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.