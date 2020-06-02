One sitting state representative in the Treasure Valley went down to defeat in the primary on Tuesday Tuesday night, as Julie Yamamoto defeated second-term state Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell, in a close race.
Yamamoto is a longtime teacher and school principal from Caldwell who recently retired after a 32-year career in Canyon County schools. Wagoner, who also serves on the Caldwell City Council, is the former city planner. The winner will face Democrat Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson of Caldwell in November, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Meanwhile, there were several hotly races contested races for open seats, with Ben Adams of Nampa winning a four-way GOP primary race for the Nampa House seat vacated by 10-term GOP Rep. Gary Collins; Chris Mathias of Boise defeating two other Democratic candidates for an open House seat in Boise’s North End; and Greg Ferch winning a three-way race in the GOP primary for an open House seat in West Boise’s District 21.
Adams is a 30-year-old veteran of two terms in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.
Mathias, 42, is a former Boise State University student body president and a Coast Guard veteran with both a law degree and a Ph.D. in law and public policy, who served as chief academic officer for Idaho’s State Board of Education for three years. He now works remotely from Boise for the University of California-Santa Cruz on the Smarter Balanced Assessment, the student testing program that Idaho schools use.
In an unusual twist, a third Democratic candidate, Charlene Taylor, filed for the office, but decided on April 14 to suspend her campaign — too late to be removed from the ballot. The lone female candidate among the three, she still drew support, but ran third; Jeff Gabica was in 2nd place.
Ferch is a chiropractor and former Ada County GOP chairman.
In other open-seat legislative races in Ada and Canyon counties, Colin Nash led Geoff Stephenson by a large margin for the District 16 House seat vacated by the retirement of 1st-term Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise; Ali Rabe, head of the Jesse Tree nonprofit that helps people threatened with eviction, also held a large margin over Adriel Martinez in the race for the District 17 Senate seat vacated by the retirement of three-term Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise.