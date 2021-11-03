There were two significant developments at this morning’s session of Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission: First, all the county commissioners from both Ada and Canyon counties submitted letters objecting to the way their counties are split in the proposed legislative district plan that was released last week and demanding changes; and second, the six-member panel began debating whether or not it’s appropriate to split Ada County between Idaho’s two congressional districts, as has been done for the past 50 years.
“For at least 50 years we’ve been dividing Ada County, from 1971 forward,” said commission Co-chair Bart Davis.
Co-Chair Dan Schmidt argued in favor of a publicly submitted plan from Branden Durst, C-36, which doesn’t split any counties at all, and has a population difference of 102 people. It would divide the state between north and south, with Ada County, as a whole, joining Boise, Blaine, Custer and Clark counties in the northern District 1; and Canyon County, as a whole, joining Washington, Payette, Owyhee and Elmore counties in the southern District 2 along with southeastern Idaho.
“What C-36 does, by not having county splits, is we’re also maintaining a community of interest by not dividing Ada County as well as the city of Boise,” Schmidt said. He said if the goal was to hold the population deviation to zero, “Then the question is: Which county do you split? And to me the idea that we have to draw a line through our most populous county is arbitrary, and it’s actually suspicious.”
Commissioner Nels Mitchell said, “Unfortunately, I would say the vast majority of the negative testimony about the no-county-split maps was, well, we need to divide Boise because Boise’s too powerful or Ada County’s too powerful. Well, that’s the kind of reasoning we’re not supposed to be using, again, under the statute. We’re not supposed to be favoring one political group over another or disenfranchising one political group over another.”
Davis proposed his own map, a modification of another publicly submitted congressional map, C-41, submitted by Wayne Hurst. Davis altered the dividing line in that proposal to make straighter lines between the two districts through Ada County, using Highway 55, Eagle Road, Victory Road and I-84 as dividing lines. The result is a map that divides Ada County, with most of Boise, Garden City and the Hidden Springs area in District 2; while Eagle, Star and Meridian would be in District 1. “I think that’s a cleaner approach and something we ought to pursue,” Davis said. As drawn, the map showed a population deviation of one person; Davis said he hoped to adjust the lines so it would show zero.
Commissioner Tom Dayley commented, “It’s clean, and those boundaries look good.” He noted that currently, Idaho has a 35,000-person population difference between its two congressional districts. “There are not a lot of counties you can come up with that would shift that kind of population from one district to another, except in the large population counties like Ada,” he said. “So that’s why … if you’re going to have to divide a county to meet the standard of equal protection, it’s only going to be Ada County.”
Schmidt responded, “Well, actually, Payette County’s only 35,000, so I’m not sure I’m going to buy that argument.” At Schmidt’s request, commission staffers calculated the Ada County split with the lines Davis had just drawn. They showed the county’s population split with 234,148 of its residents in District 1 and 260,819 in District 2. “So we’ve just about split Ada County in half,” Schmidt said.
Davis said if Idaho were to get a third congressional district – which could happen in 10 years – “Then … you’re likely to see a third district, one of which subsumes all of Ada County, and you’re going to have to go in a different direction. But until then, I think that the constituents of the members of Congress are more used to the system that’s in place, and if we can get to zero (deviation), I believe that that would serve the interest of Idaho better in Congress than a significant reshuffle of how certain counties, who their member of congress is that represents some of the counties. That’s my personal preference.”
Commissioner Eric Redman cited tradition, and said, “We’re just continuing what we’ve done before.”
Schmidt said, “These are two different stabs and the goal. I think our goal is pretty clear for us. … I’d love it if we could get a no-county-split map with zero deviation, but I don’t think we can do that. I think the best we can do is 102 population deviation. … Then, there’s that other goal of zero difference between the two. And if that takes primacy, then how do you want to draw that line?”
As the commission broke for lunch and subcommittee work, Davis said, “I find great value in the conversation that’s occurred.”
The panel is set to reconvene at 1:30 and hear reports or updates from its three two-person subcommittees, including the Treasure Valley subcommittee, consisting of Dayley and Mitchell, which will be looking at the letters from the Ada and Canyon commissioners and weighing whether to make adjustments to the Treasure Valley portion of the L-2 legislative plan. “We’re both going to look at the letters over lunch,” Mitchell said.
The commission’s agenda for the rest of the day consists of hearing from the subcommittees about possible revisions to L-2 and continuing to work on congressional district maps.
Both letters maintain that the divisions of Ada and Canyon counties in L-2 fail to keep together two of the fastest-growing urban counties in Idaho, and fail to respect neighborhoods and communities of interest. “To forestall litigation, the Board urges that you reconsider,” the Ada commissioners wrote. The Canyon commissioners wrote, “The Reapportionment Committee fails to maintain traditional neighborhoods and local communities of interest. To forestall litigation, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners and Elected Officials, in conjunction with Ada County, urges you to reconsider adopted L-2.”