People congregated at Flying M in Caldwell on Thursday evening for a forum presented by the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition to educate individuals about the warning signs and proper actions to fight human trafficking.
In August of 2020, Deborah Kraft had been walking with her friend in a Caldwell park for no more than five minutes when she spotted a barefoot young woman who told her “I'm going to die today,” writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan.
Human trafficking is a crime that is instilled through various types of fraud, force or coercion to obtain a type of sex act. Manipulation, threats, blackmail and grooming are all ways that predators keep victims in their line of abuse.
The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition hosted a training on Wednesday in Caldwell, where they highlighted what trafficking looks like, how Idaho is involved and what to do if trafficking is suspected.
Kraft, during the training, said she and her friend walked the young woman to the nearest parking lot where the woman said she was from the east coast. The woman had gotten on a plane to meet a man at a hotel in California. From there, she was flown to Idaho.
“She said she missed her mom. She couldn’t talk with her anymore on the phone," Kraft said. "She started to cry and said she wanted to go home."
Kraft called the police, who came to talk with the young woman. They would eventually take her to the hospital, and told Kraft they planned to find her family.
“The officer told us there had been an uptick in trafficking in the area,” Kraft said. “This woman’s name had come up in the database of missing persons.”