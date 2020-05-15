Housing sales are still robust in the Treasure Valley even as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts daily life, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. But real estate agents are looking at the next few months with optimism and apprehension, as no one is quite sure what will happen next.
According to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service, both Ada and Canyon County are still seeing higher numbers of homes sold for the year to date than in 2019, with 10% growth in total home sales, with 411 more new and resale homes sold from January to April in 2020 compared to 2019.
