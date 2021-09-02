We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This chart shows COVID-19 hospitalizations at Saint Alphonsus Health System through Sept. 1, 2021, which is the peak at the right; the peak in the middle is the December COVID surge.
Treasure Valley hospitals are overwhelmed by unvaccinated and very ill COVID-19 patients, and “patients are dying unnecessarily,” top doctors warned Thursday.
“The folks I work with are heroic in their efforts, but we continue to lose people who didn’t have to die,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. “We continue to comfort families after a death that didn’t have to happen, and there is heartache and there is pain and there are folks who are suffering who don’t need to suffer. And we need to do our part to help.”
All Idaho hospitals are struggling as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges, said top doctors for West Valley, Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s, who joined together to address the news media about the situation Thursday afternoon.
“We’re exhausted,” said Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health System. “Our teams are tired, they’re worn out, and we need some help – we need some help from our communities to turn this around.”
“If we look back a year ago,” he said, “that help came from shutting things down, wearing masks, closing down large gatherings. Those measures worked. Today, the help we need is: Get vaccinated. That is the tool that will shut this down.”
Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, said when Saint Al’s delivered Idaho’s first COVID vaccine last December, “At that time, I said, ‘This is our D-Day in the war against COVID.’ Sadly, today I must tell you that we are losing the COVID battle and patients are dying unnecessarily.”
The hospital leaders called on Idahoans to mask up, observe social distancing, once again avoid gatherings and most of all, get vaccinated.