Health care officials in the Treasure Valley discussed COVID-19 testing numbers and strategies during a video call with members of the media Tuesday morning, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink, with Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman saying, "Continuing to test is essential if we want any control of the disease. Testing is our way out of the pandemic."
The call included physicians and leaders with St. Luke’s Health System, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Saltzer Health, West Valley Medical Group, Primary Health Medical Group and Valor Health. Each had a similar message — daily testing rates remain high for symptomatic patients, but the overall positivity rate has seen a slight drop in recent weeks.
“That tells us that people in the community are starting to take this seriously,” St. Luke’s Executive Medical Director Dr. Robert Cavagnol said. “We know that the people of the community are the ones to really help us get this pandemic under control.”
Officials said while the latter statistic is encouraging, “we’re not even close to being out of the woods,” several of them reiterated, as hospitals and clinics remained challenged by COVID-19 cases, which drain resources and capacities, particularly in Ada and Canyon counties, where a bulk of the state’s outbreaks have occurred.
It is unknown what impact opening schools will have, but all the officials on the call anticipate another increase. You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.