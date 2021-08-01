We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Iris Rodriguez pumps gas into her car on Friday, July 30, 2021, at a Maverik gas station in Caldwell.
Lines of vehicles stretched back from gas pumps at Costco in Nampa on Friday as drivers queued up for marginally less expensive gas — $3.799 for regular unleaded, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Most stations in town were selling regular unleaded for $3.89 a gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
The statewide average price, $3.784, was well above the national average of $3.168, according to AAA. The average in Ada and Canyon counties was above $3.90. From July 22 to July 29, Idaho saw the second-highest increase in price as the cost jumped 7 cents in the state.
“(The gas prices are) crazy,” said Melecio Juarez, who drove his truck to Costco for the cheaper gas. “I always check in on the gas stations to see where (there) is a cheaper gallon and where to fill up next time.”
As pandemic restrictions have ended and people resume their everyday lives and traveling, demand for gas has soared. Americans have been largely stuck in the country, unable to travel abroad even as COVID-19 vaccinations have increased. As a result, domestic travel spiked, particularly road trips.
