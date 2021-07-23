We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In a video posted on LinkedIn, Owyhee Produce CEO Shay Myers shows a 35-acre field of asparagus he couldn’t harvest in time after visas for the migrant farm workers he was counting on were delayed. Myers invited people to take the vegetables for free so they wouldn’t go to waste.
A farmer who grows vegetables in Idaho and Oregon testified alongside the head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a Senate hearing Wednesday, urging senators to pass a bill championed by Northwest lawmakers to fix an immigration system Republicans and Democrats agree is broken and threatens the nation’s food supply, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith.
Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, a family farm with fields on both sides of the Snake River in the Treasure Valley, went viral earlier this year when he posted a video on TikTok that got millions of views and drew attention to the shortcomings of a guest worker visa program little known outside the agriculture industry. In the video, Myers stood in a 35-acre field of asparagus and invited viewers to help themselves to the crop he couldn’t harvest because the visas he had requested for immigrant workers had been delayed by months.
Myers echoed the testimony of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor who headed USDA throughout the Obama administration and was confirmed to lead the agency again with wide bipartisan support. Vilsack called on the senators to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill that passed the House in March with the support of nearly every Northwest Republican.