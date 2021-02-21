A family of eight Treasure Valley residents and a colleague accused of operating a multimillion dollar cellphone smuggling ring out of Boise for more than a decade appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing to discuss trial preparations, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. The court appearances were the latest development in a case that saw its first charges more than 2 1/2 years ago.
Pavel, Gennady, Piotr and Timofey Babichenko, all brothers, alongside sister Anna Iyerusalimets, her husband, Mikhail, and colleague David Bibikov, appeared via Zoom before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill alongside Kristina and Natalya Babichenko, who married into the family, according to court records.
The counterfeit products that were trafficked included primarily “Apple iPhones and Samsung cellular products” which were allegedly repackaged at two family-owned warehouses in Boise, then resold as genuine through platforms such as Amazon and Ebay. The defendants also operated a variety of businesses through which they're accused of selling the goods, according to court documents and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
