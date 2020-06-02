As Phillip Thompson, head of the Idaho Black History Museum, points out, there is no national database set up to record the killing of people of color by police officers. That doesn’t mean those killings don’t happen, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Margaret Carmel — it’s just that in the age of cellphone photographs and video, evidence of such killings, and what led up to them, is more often documented.
“This is nothing new, it’s just that nobody believed us before,” Thompson told the Idaho Press on Monday.
His words came one week after the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death was captured on video as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes. In the video, Floyd can be heard saying he can’t breathe and pleading with the office to stop kneeling on his neck. Three other officers stood by and did nothing during the video; all four were fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck — Derek Chauvin — has since been criminally charged as a result of Floyd’s death.
Boise has seen days of generally peaceful protests so far over the death, Simmons and Carmel write in a thoughtful piece that includes historical perspective on civil rights protests in Boise. You can the full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.