Several Treasure Valley cities will offer virtual and in-person options for public testimony ahead of approving their annual budgets for fiscal year 2021, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. After COVID-19 cases began to rise in Idaho, many local city councils transitioned to holding their meetings virtually, including Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell. Some of those cities initially paused public hearings, but all have since resumed them.
With budget hearings coming up later this summer, Meridian spokeswoman Shandy Lam said city officials "want as many people as possible" to look over the proposed budget. Meridian adopted a hybrid model for its meetings with some council members and residents attending virtually, while others attend in-person, and Lam said they plan to continue this model permanently, including for the budget hearings.
