Treasure Valley businesses are starting to see customers return in droves. After a challenging year, marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the reemergence of cash-flush patrons should be an opportunity to bounce back financially, but there’s a problem: Many businesses are struggling to find workers to meet the resurgent demand, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
Dylan Hutter, co-owner of Holy Cow!, a restaurant in downtown Nampa, said the worker shortage emerged last year, but the lack of qualified, available workers has not only failed to subside but its effects have grown worse in recent months as demand has increased.
“It’s puzzling,” said Hutter, who has worked in the restaurant industry for decades, in Idaho as well as Oregon. “This is all new to me. It’s been one of the more challenging things I’ve ever done as a restaurant owner.”
Holy Cow! is one among many businesses facing a similar challenge. Treasure Valley restaurants and retailers are pleading with “help wanted” signs in their windows. Zamzows, the Boise-based lawn, garden and pet business, recently reduced its hours due to insufficient staffing — during its busiest time of the year, KTVB reported. Online job postings show a need for manufacturing and industrial workers, as well. Even ride-hailing services, Uber and Lyft, are seeing a decrease in active drivers.
