Since Central District Health last month mandated masks be worn in public in Ada County, the responsibility of enforcing — or not enforcing — the order has largely fallen to local restaurants, retailers and other brick-and-mortar shops, write Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe and Erin Bamer. Those business owners, many of whom have already taken a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic and have another potential shutdown looming if cases of COVID-19 don't decrease, are caught in the middle of a mask debate that has turned political.
It's a troubling position for many business owners, as Canyon County continues to have no mask mandate while Ada County does. In Canyon County some businesses are choosing to require masks anyway to mitigate the risk of an outbreak, which could shut down a business for several weeks. Others won't require masks unless there's a public order.
