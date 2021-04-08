On what proved to be a long day for the Senate but a short one for the House, Idaho lawmakers on Thursday advanced major legislation on transportation funding and tax cuts, passed an array of bills on everything from dam-breaching to “strong beer,” and failed to override the governor’s first veto of the session.
Meanwhile, a shouting Ammon Bundy was arrested, handcuffed and removed from the state Capitol twice on Thursday afternoon, after he returned to the Statehouse despite a year-long no-trespass order. The incidents went largely unremarked on as lawmakers went about their business.
A Senate committee sent HB 332, the $389.4 million House-passed income tax cut and rebate bill, out for amendments, and senators mentioned several they have in mind.
And senators opened their day by voting on a possible override of Gov. Brad Little’s veto of HB 214, the bill on the powers of the tax commission chairman on which the House a day earlier overwhelmingly voted for an override. The Senate’s vote was 21-14 in favor of overriding the veto, but that fell three votes short of the required two-thirds margin. That means Little’s veto stands.
In the House, which wrapped up its business by 11:30 a.m. Thursday and adjourned for the day, the highlight was HB 362, the latest version of the transportation bonding bill, which passed 59-11 and headed to the Senate. It would shift 4.5% of Idaho’s state sales tax proceeds each year, up from 1% now, from the state general fund to roads, with $80 million of that amount going to the Idaho Transportation Department for bonding for big road and bridge projects; up to $1.6 billion in bonded projects could be funded.
“I guess this is a case of good, better, best,” Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, told the House; he’s the House Transportation Committee chair and the lead sponsor of the bill, and earlier proposed two other versions, one of which, HB 342, passed the House 63-4 on March 17.
