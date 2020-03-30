The Idaho Press published a 62-page special section on Saturday, the newspaper's annual Cavalcade2020, that this year focuses on Transportation in the Treasure Valley and asks the question, “Is Idaho’s infrastructure prepared for growth?” This highly informative publication, which was delivered with Saturday’s papers, also is online here (subscription required). It’s the work of numerous staffers at the Idaho Press, and a topical source of relevant reading material that’s on something other than the COVID-19 outbreak.
Getting around the Treasure Valley isn’t as easy as it used to be, Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel writes in the edition’s lead story. Congestion on the roads of all sizes has spiked, commutes are getting longer, and parking spots in downtown Boise are becoming scarcer by the month. With a regional population north of 1 million expected by 2050, the clock is running out before the region’s growth outpaces the government's ability to adequately prepare for all of the new people on the roads.
This problem is especially acute in downtown Boise, Carmel reports, where more than 40,000 workers flood into the city every weekday and there are only around 18,000 parking spaces. There isn't enough road capacity or parking spaces for all of the downtown workers to drive into the urban core in a car alone, but Boise’s Deputy Director of Comprehensive Planning Daren Fluke said this demand on the transportation system will eventually spread farther to other areas.
“With increasing population, there’s increasing pressure on the roadways, and what we know for sure is we can’t build our way out of automobile congestion,” he said. “We simply can’t build roads big enough to accommodate every person to drive their own car to work themselves every day.”