A major House-passed transportation funding bill cleared a Senate committee on Monday, and the House backed more restrictive voter ID laws, new restrictions on the powers of the state Health & Welfare director, and an “advanced opportunities” program for private school students. The legislative action came on a day that saw the House jump back and forth on its calendar to pull out 10 bills to pass; the Senate work through the afternoon, including approving bills on fee increases for driver’s licenses and snowmobile registrations; and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee brace for debates still ahead on new budgets to replace several already voted down once.
“We still have lots of work to do, committee,” warned JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot.
Among the budgets still to be reconsidered are those for the Idaho Attorney General’s office, the state Division of Welfare, and the higher education budget that funds Idaho’s colleges and universities.
The House earlier rejected the first version of the higher education budget over concerns about campus diversity and social justice programs; the Idaho Freedom Foundation has been stepping up its lobbying to make deep cuts in university budgets over the issue.
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, in a letter widely distributed Monday to “alumni and friends of the university,” wrote, “In an unprecedented action, special interests have been actively working against passage of the higher education funding bill in the Idaho Legislature. They have executed a campaign of radio ads, robo-calling and pressure on our legislators that may never have before been matched in effort or spending. … The misinformation and half-truths spread are directly impacting higher education funding by the Idaho Legislature.”
Green wrote, “The University of Idaho has a longstanding, clear mission: To educate Idahoans. We do not condone indoctrination of any kind.”
JFAC is scheduled to consider new budgets for the Attorney General and the Division of Welfare on Tuesday, but a date has not yet been set for crafting a new higher education budget.
