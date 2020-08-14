When Idahoan Adree Edmo, 32, last month became the second transgender prison inmate in American history to receive gender confirmation surgery while incarcerated, the procedure cost roughly $75,000, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. But it’s likely it didn’t cost taxpayers anything extra — the Idaho Department of Correction contracts with prison health care company Corizon Health to provide services, such as surgeries, to those in Idaho prisons.
Meanwhile, even though Edmo received the surgery she took the state to court to receive, the case hasn't been resolved yet. It has risen to the U.S. Supreme Court, but justices there haven’t yet decided if they will hear it — although they didn’t move to block Edmo from receiving the surgery.
As of Wednesday, the state had spent $433,531.62 on “legal fees and associated costs,” according to Keith Reynolds, director of the Idaho Department of Administration.
