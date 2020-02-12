Girls who want to play in high school sports, and pursue a college scholarship, now face “an interesting roadblock,” Rep. Barbara Ehardt says. That roadblock, according to the Idaho Falls Republican, comes when girls have to compete against transgender students, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert.
On Wednesday, the House Education Committee gave its initial approval to a bill designed to keep transgender students from competing in girls’ sports, Richert writes. That means the bill could come back at a later date for a full hearing.
The committee took no public comments Wednesday, which is standard procedure for a hearing to introduce, or “print,” a bill. But the committee’s brief discussion gave a flavor of the debate that is likely to follow. You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.