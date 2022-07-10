The pleas from Idaho families are heartbreaking, Dave Jeppesen says. The state Department of Health and Welfare director regularly learns of families whose children are facing serious behavioral health issues for which there’s no suitable treatment facility available in Idaho, due to gaps in the state’s system of care. Those children, roughly 100 of them at any given time, have to be sent out of state, sometimes as far away as Georgia.
One young Idahoan was stuck in a hospital emergency department for weeks on end, awaiting a placement. “There was no medical reason for him to be there, but it was not safe for him to go home,” Jeppesen said. “We called 40 states, probably 100 facilities, looking for a place for him. It took us three months. Those are the heartbreaking stories.”
Idaho is about to change that. The governor and Legislature this year allocated $66 million over the next three years to implement a sweeping array of changes and improvements to Idaho’s behavioral health care system, recommended by a council that’s brought together all three branches of state government – the Legislature, the executive branch, and the judiciary.
Co-chaired by Jeppesen and Sara Omundson, administrative director of Idaho’s courts, the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, first formed in 2020, has an array of teams and working groups focusing on specific areas and is rolling out big changes including establishing a new youth Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, that specific high-level residential care now lacking in the state, in all three regions of the state; setting up eight Safe Teen Assessment Centers and new youth crisis centers; opening certified community behavioral health clinics across the state; developing a plan to address Idaho’s behavioral health worker shortage; new efforts to divert people with mental health or substance abuse issues from the criminal justice system; and vastly improving crisis response for both youth and adults.
“We’re really excited,” Holly Walund of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Correction told the council at its latest meeting on Friday. “We’re going to be filling a very critical gap in the youth services that are available.” New facilities will be opening up statewide over the next year and beyond.
