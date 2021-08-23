We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Color guard rides onto the floor of the D&B Supply Arena in Caldwell ahead of the third night of the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Idaho reported 354 new cases of COVID-19 on the day Boise State University announced it would allow sales of alcohol inside Albertsons Stadium this football season, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. By Aug. 18, a month later, Idaho reported 1,217 new cases and BSU had announced it would require masking at games.
After a lost year amid the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers and the public are looking to get back to having fun and making money. But for event planners, the summer of optimism has become a roller coaster as the delta variant sweeps through Idaho, where less than half of the state’s eligible residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.