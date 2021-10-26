Gov. Brad Little, center, with Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, left, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, right, discusses Idaho's initiative laws shortly after adjourning the state Constitutional Defense Council at the state Capitol on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The council voted unanimously to pay nearly $152,000 in court-ordered legal fees and costs for Reclaim Idaho, which successfully sued to overturn a restrictive new initiative law.
Chastened by a unanimous Idaho Supreme Court ruling, Idaho’s governor and top legislative leaders now say they don’t support any further restrictions to Idaho’s voter initiative rights in the next year.
Based on the Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Brad Little said, “There’s certain things that the Legislature can’t do. That line is a lot, in my opinion, a lot harder than it was before.”
The comments from Little, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro-Tem Chueck Winder came after they convened as the state’s Constitutional Defense Council on Monday and approved paying $151,866 for Reclaim Idaho’s attorney fees and costs, as ordered by the court, after the group sued to block a restrictive voter initiative law.
The three were joined by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the council’s fourth member, in unanimously approving the payment. “We owe the attorney fees as ordered by the court,” Wasden said.
Those fees aren’t the state’s only costs for its unsuccessful effort to defend the new law, which GOP lawmakers passed with no Democratic support and which Little signed into law on April 17. While the Attorney General’s office defended the state in the lawsuit, the Legislature hired its own private attorneys from the prominent law firm Holland & Hart to argue the same side in the case, and ran up bills that as of this week now total $196,117, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Press under the Idaho Public Records Act. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.