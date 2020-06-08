The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has decided not to press for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify for a routine annual budget hearing, according to a top committee aide, write Politico reporters Betsy Woodruff Swan and Andrew Desiderio. In a conference call with aides for Republican committee members on Friday morning, the staff director for the chairman, Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said he was dropping his months-long push for Pompeo to appear before senators for a hearing on the State Department’s budget.
That staffer, Chris Socha, said Risch had made the decision to preserve “political capital,” according to two sources who were on the call, Politico reported. According to an aide, the committee began seeking Pompeo’s testimony for the routine hearing at least four months ago, but the State Department has largely stiff-armed the request.
The move came as Pompeo faces an outcry for urging the firing of his department’s inspector general. You can read Politico's full story online here.