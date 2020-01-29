So much is happening in the House and Senate committees this morning (most of it happening all at the same time). Here are some highlights:
House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, proposed an interim committee to study school content standards, but didn't call for a vote on introducing it; his committee still hasn't acted on content standards, and the Senate is anxious to conclude its work on those administrative rules by next Tuesday. Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin, who covered the hearing, said there was no decision on what will happen next. The committee has held big hearings on English/Language Arts, Math, and Science standards, but held no votes.
Rep. Christy Zito's bill to eliminate daylight-saving time in Idaho cleared the House State Affairs Committee on a split vote, reports Post Register reporter Nathan Brown, who covered the hearing, and it's unclear if it will pass; some of those who voted to advance the bill to the full House said they might not support it there. Similar legislation failed overwhelmingly in the House last year.
A new bill from Rep. Doug Ricks was introduced on party preferences for the upcoming March presidential primary; this one, unlike an earlier version, has no emergency clause, Brown reports. That means it wouldn't take effect until July 1. Ricks said he had heard concern from some who want to vote in the Democratic presidential primary but currently are registered as Republicans, and still want time to switch. That new bill was introduced unanimously in House State Affairs.
Rep. Dorothy Moon introduced a new bill to require just one nominee to be submitted to the governor by a local party committee when there's a legislative vacancy, instead of three, essentially giving the local committee the appointing power rather than the governor. Rep. Elaine Smith voted against introducing the bill, but the motion carried in House State Affairs, clearing the way for a possible committee hearing on the proposal.
A proposal from Rep. Jake Ellis to declare a new "Religious Freedom Day" in Idaho was voted down largely along party lines in House State Affairs, after members said they worried that the bill went too far. Rep. Julianne Young said she'd received a letter in support from the ACLU, and said, "My concern is if the ACLU sees in this resolution language that supports a guarantee of freedom from religion, I don’t think I can support that.”
In the Senate State Affairs Committee, a proposal from Sen. Steve Vick to declare a new "Victims of Communism Day" won strong support and was introduced. Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb said she supports standing against oppression. "We love to call ourselves a bastion of freedom," she said. "We need to hold ourselves accountable, and for me this is a reminder of our call to action and what we must do."
The House Revenue & Taxation Commission unanimously approved Rep. Steven Harris' bill, HB 354, requiring taxing districts to explicitly reserve, through a public resolution, any forgone property tax revenue that they don't take in a particular year, in order to be able to use it in a future year. That applies when a district, such as a city or county, doesn't take the full 3% increase allowed by law from one year to the next.