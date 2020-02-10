Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced this afternoon that the state is extending tonight's campaign finance report filing deadline by a week. "At the request of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, and in consultation with the office of the Governor, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office is extending the February 10, 2020 filing deadline for PACs and Candidates under the Idaho Sunshine Laws to February 17, 2020," Denney's office said in an announcement.
“Given that this is the first report to come due under the new revisions of the Sunshine Law, there were various unanticipated issues that made achieving the deadline by midnight tonight unlikely for candidates and PACs," Denney said. "In the interest of customer service, and to give our office an opportunity to address these issues, we felt extending the deadline was the only reasonable move.”
As a result, Denney said, the fines stipulated by the new laws will also be pushed back and not be assessed at this time. “We need to make sure that all the wrinkles are smoothed out before we try to hold someone responsible for not getting a report filed,” he said.
Another contributing factor to the delayed deadline is the fact that for many in local and special district offices, this report represents their first time ever filing with the Secretary of State’s office, Denney's announcement said. Many were not aware of the steps required to gain access to the state’s campaign finance filing system.