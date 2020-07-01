The numbers don't look good today, but they're an improvement over yesterday, which shattered the record for new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic in Idaho with 365. Today, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, the state saw 253 new infections, for a total to date of 6,370; that included 519 among health care workers, 10 of those just reported today. Ada County saw 119 new cases for a total of 2,288; Canyon, 44 new cases to reach a total of 900.
No new deaths were reported today; the state's death tally stands at 92. The Treasure Valley is the state's hot spot for infections in Ada and Canyon counties; followed by Kootenai County in North Idaho; and Twin Falls and Cassia counties in the Magic Valley. There were also 10 new hospitalizations reported for COVID-19 today statewide, for a total to date of 340.