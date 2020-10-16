The latest coronavirus case numbers from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare show Idaho set an alarming new record, with 1,094 new cases reported statewide today, including both confirmed and probable cases.
The previous high in the total daily case numbers reported by IDHW was 727 on July 15. Today's count included 863 confirmed cases and 231 defined as probable; both of those figures are new records as well.
The state also reported six new deaths, one of them in Canyon County.
Eastern Idaho has been the hot spot of late for the spread of the virus; the highest case numbers for the past week were reported as being in Ada, Madison, Bonneville, Canyon and Twin Falls counties, in that order. That's just case numbers; Madison County's population is less than 40,000, while Ada's is more than 481,000.
The 7-day moving average incidence rate in Madison County, home to Rexburg and BYU-Idaho, was a whopping 189, the highest in the state. The comparable figure for Ada County was 20.5; Canyon, 23.9; Bonneville, 47; and Twin Falls, 65.4.
The state’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 523.
Idaho has seen 3,349 infections among health care workers; and 2,174 Idahoans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring, in increase of 37 from yesterday.
Ada County reported 86 new cases today and no new deaths; Canyon reported 75 new cases and one new death.