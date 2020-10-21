Today’s Idaho coronavirus case numbers are in, and they’re not good, not good at all. The state Department of Health & Welfare reported 987 new cases statewide, the second-highest figure to date (highest was 1,094 last Friday). H&W also reported 11 more deaths.
Ada County had 155 new cases, Canyon County, 110; each of the two counties reported one new death, for a total to date of 158 in Ada and 108 in Canyon. Ada County’s total cases to date now come to 15,496; Canyon County, 9,438.
So where are all those other new cases and deaths occurring? Coming in second to the total in Ada County, the state’s most-populated county, was Bannock County in eastern Idaho, home of Pocatello, with 115 new cases. Twin Falls County tied with Canyon for third-highest at 110. Next-highest: Kootenai County in North Idaho, with 91 new cases today. That was followed by Bonneville County in eastern Idaho, home of Idaho Falls, with 67 new cases; tiny Madison County in eastern Idaho, with a population of less than 40,000, with 46 new cases; and Bingham County, also in eastern Idaho, with 38 new cases. Bingham County’s population is less than 50,000; Blackfoot is its county seat.
Jerome County, in the Magic Valley, had 25 new cases; Franklin County, in eastern Idaho, 23; and Cassia County, in the Magic Valley, 22. Sensing a pattern here? Eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley are currently the state’s hot spots for COVID-19 spread, along with Kootenai County, even though Ada and Canyon counties, with their higher populations, still beat most of those counties in sheer numbers. The virus increasingly is infecting, and killing, people across Idaho, from our cities to our sparsely populated rural areas.
The state’s highest daily 7-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 population is now reported to be 171.5 in Madison County. Cassia County is at 116.5; neighboring Minidoka, 107.3. No other county in the state has a rate above 100; Ada is at 20.8, and Canyon, 30.8. The next-highest county is Gooding County, at 83.8, followed by Twin Falls at 80.7.
Today’s tally of new deaths by county, as reported by IDHW, actually shows 12 more deaths, but one was subtracted from Bannock County’s total due to a revision of residency data. Today’s newly reported deaths include two each in Bingham, Bonneville and Kootenai counties (Kootenai now has 48 reported deaths, third-highest in the state after Ada and Canyon); and one each in Ada, Canyon, Gem, Lewis, Teton and Idaho counties. It was Idaho County’s first reported coronavirus death, according to Health & Welfare. Idaho County’s population is less than 20,000; Grangeville is its county seat.