Today's COVID-19 case numbers posted by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare show Idaho's up to 15,822 total cases, with 556 new today, including 33 probable and 523 lab-confirmed, and four new deaths statewide, for a total of 126. There were 39 new infections of health care workers reported today, for a total to date of 947; and 35 additional hospitalizations from the virus, for a total to date of 656.

Ada County had 216 new cases reported today, bringing its total to 6,195, and two more deaths for a total of 35; Canyon County had 176 new cases for a total of 3,493, and one more death for a total of 20. There's more data at the state's coronavirus website, coronavirus.idaho.gov.

