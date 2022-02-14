This morning’s budget hearings in JFAC include the State Appellate Public Defender, the Public Defense Commission, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of Energy and Natural Resources, Public Health Districts, the state Catastrophic Health Care Program, and the Office of Performance Evaluations; you can watch live here.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, during his budget hearing, shared serious concerns about lagging pay and rising turnover in his office, which is now affecting workloads and the ability to recruit; he's requesting a 10% office-wide pay increase to bring levels up to other public-sector attorney salaries in Idaho and help stem the turnover.
"We recently lost five attorneys to the city of Boise," Wasden told JFAC. "Their average salary increase was more than $20,000." Just last week, he said, the Legislative Services Office "hired one of our attorneys for $25,000 more than we were able to pay. My office simply cannot compete in this environment without more resources. ... I’m here today to make you aware of the problem."
“My job is to call legal balls and strikes fairly,” Wasden told the lawmakers. “It is important for an attorney to provide honest, objective legal advice to a client. This adherence to the rule of law remains my guiding principle.”
He also noted that this is the 19th consecutive year his office has returned more money to the state than lawmakers appropriated to it. The office’s Consumer Protection Division alone, he reported, secured more than $7 million in consumer restitution, equal to $7.25 for every taxpayer dollar appropriated to it.
Wasden highlighted a number of his office’s accomplishments over the past year, including filing three lawsuits over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for private employers, health care workers and federal contractors. “Last week, we were one of five states to file suit against the administration over its executive order to change the minimum wage for federal contractors,” he said. “Along with Gov. Little, I consistently defend Idaho against federal overreach.”
The Senate and House both convene at 11 today, and numerous legislative committees are meeting today with packed agendas…
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.