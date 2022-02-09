Among state agencies up for budget hearings this morning is the state’s Division of Career-Technical Education. Administrator Clay Long told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that 49% of high school graduates with a CTE concentration go on to college or other higher education, compared to 38% of Idaho high school graduates overall. That low go-on rate for post-high school education has been a major priority for the state to improve to better match workforce needs in the state.
From 2018 to 2021, the number of Idaho high school students enrolled in CTE classes rose an average of 3% a year, according to state budget documents.
Gov. Brad Little’s budget request for CTE for next year reflects a 1.2% decrease from this year in state general funds to $72.2 million, but last year, both the governor and Legislature approved a $10 million boost to state funding for CTE for program expansion and support, including major one-time investments in modernizing equipment used in the programs. Other budgets up for hearings this morning in JFAC include Small Business Development Centers, TechHelp, the Idaho Department of Commerce, the Department of Labor, and the Workforce Development Council. You can watch live here.
The House convenes today at 11, the Senate at 11:15, and numerous legislative committees are meeting today, including House State Affairs at 9 a.m., which has a hearing on Rep. Karey Hank's latest bill to outlaw mask mandates; and numerous others that are set to consider introducing dozens of new bills.
