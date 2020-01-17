Among agencies having their budget hearings before JFAC this morning are the Department of Environmental Quality, the Soil & Water Conservation Commission, the Executive Office of the Governor and his Division of Financial Management; the state Tax Commission; and the Board of Tax Appeals. Budget writers also are scheduled to vote on a series of relatively small supplemental appropriations for the current year.
DEQ Director John Tippets told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “The requests before you are truly needs and not wants." The governor’s proposed budget for DEQ for next year shows a 2.3% reduction in state general funds to $22 million, and a 2.9% reduction in total funds to $66.4 million.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, expressed concerns about cuts being made to a program that addresses non-point sources of water pollution, in order to meet the directive for a 2% base reduction. She noted that in the agriculture Best Management Practices grant program for water quality, $221,000 will be cut. “That seems substantial,” she said.
Tippets called it “a very important program – it helps agricultural entities to address their non-point sources of pollution. … It was a very difficult decision for us.” However, he said, “Our options are very limited. … It wasn’t an easy decision for us, but I think necessary.”
He said as a result, “It will certainly mean that fewer projects will be completed, because we’ll have less funding for those projects.” Tippets added, “I will say the need in this area is huge,” to address “the entire problem of non-point source pollution. ... This will delay a project or two, maybe, in the time frame we would have otherwise.”
