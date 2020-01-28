Today’s budget hearings in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee include the office of the Attorney General, Idaho Fish & Game, the Public Defense Commission and more. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden told JFAC that in fiscal year 2019, his office had a state appropriation of $25.3 million, but it recovered nearly $41 million. “That means that for every dollar appropriated, we made a return of $1.62 for Idaho’s citizens,” he said.
“There are two important functions of my job,” Wasden told the lawmakers. “First it is to provide legal advice to my statutory clients before they make a decision, and second, I advocate on behalf of my clients after they make a decision.” Wasden said his office provides “objective analysis,” that “ensures that your work as a Legislature is defensible in court.”
For next year, Wasden requested a $25.7 million budget, a 5.3% increase; Gov. Brad Little recommended $25 million, a 2.4% increase over this year in state general funds. Wasden requested five new deputy attorneys general; Little recommended four of those.
“Thank you for your continued support of the things that we are required to do by Constitution and statute,” Wasden told JFAC. “If you have any questions about why we do what we do, please, sit down and have a conversation. I’m most happy to have a conversation. I can’t guarantee that you’re always going to like the answer that you get from me, but I can guarantee that I will have an answer for why we do what we do.”
During the hearing on the Public Defense Commission, Executive Director Kathleen Elliot said the ACLU’s lawsuit against the state over its public defense system is still ongoing, and currently is on an interlocutory appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court. This year, she said, the commission will train 50 attorneys.
Idaho Fish & Game Director Ed Schriever told JFAC that since the agency’s “price lock” legislation was passed in 2017, numbers of resident fishing and hunting licenses have grown. The program rewards hunters and anglers who continually buy licenses each year by locking in prices; it’s helped cut down on the churn the department had been experiencing where people bought licenses, Fish & Game’s main funding source, some years but not others.
“After two years of implementation of that program, we are retaining 75 percent of those license buyers as every-year buyers,” Schriever told lawmakers. “We currently have more Idahoans licensed to hunt and fish in the state than we did two years ago, with that number approaching 400,000 annual license holders in this state.”
A major initiative at Fish & Game in the past year, he said was the new wolf population estimate. “When I took the director job last year, one of the high priorities that the commission gave me was wolf management in the state, and I just felt that we could no longer continue without an annual wolf population estimate,” he said. “So I directed staff last April to get prepared to do that. ... We basically borrowed resources from other programs we had in place.”
“We placed over 600 cameras across the state in a very short period of time,” Schriever said. In his budget request for next year, he’s requesting $408,000, “to provide that operating to do this on an annual basis, without having to borrow.” He said, “This is to really institutionalize this into the department’s base budget going forward, so we can do this every year and know which direction the wolf population is going in the state.”
Overall, the governor’s recommended budget for Fish & Game for next year, which gets no state general funds, reflects a 3% decrease; that’s largely because the budget included $16 million in one-time funds last year. Schriever said the process for replacing the department’s 56-year-old headquarters building is “well under way,” with bonds sold and a new 72,000-square-foot building, in the same location on Walnut Street in Boise, set to start construction this summer with occupancy no later than the spring of 2022.
Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, thanked Schriever for meeting with him about wolf management. “I still have a little heartburn over $400,000 a year to count wolves,” Anderson said. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said, “It’s really long overdue in my opinion.”
“We now have a benchmark,” Schriever said. “We won’t speculate any longer on whether the population is increasing or decreasing, and at what rate … to track the management.”