Today is the day that Idahoans are being asked to support small businesses through the “Support Local Gems” program — by ordering from them, buying gift cards, or posting supportive messages on social media. And it’s also the second day of Idaho Gives 2020, the statewide fundraising effort for non-profits across the state.
“Support Local Gems” is backed by Sen. Jim Risch, the Idaho Department of Commerce, and an array of other Idaho leaders including Gov. Brad Little and all other members of the congressional delegation. “Our small businesses need our support more than ever,” Little said in a news release. “I urge all citizens to support small business on Friday, April 24th.” There’s more about the Gems program online here.
Idaho Gives, a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, includes matching donations, prizes and promotions to help Idaho nonprofits reach out to donors across the state. The annual fundraising push started in 2013, raising more than half a million dollars for 514 causes; last year, it raised nearly $2 million for 589 organizations. Previously a 24-hour push, this year’s Idaho Gives has been extended to run for two weeks from April 23 to May 7; there’s more info online here.