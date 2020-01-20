Today is Marin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day, a state holiday, but the Idaho Legislature doesn't take holidays -- it's in session. This morning at 8, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will kick off a week of education budget hearings, hearing from the State Board of Education, all four college and university presidents, and then a full budget hearing on the University of Idaho.
Also today, there's the annual MLK Day march from BSU to the Capitol and rally on the steps, followed by the official state celebration of the holiday in the 2nd floor rotunda at noon, where Gov. Brad Little will read a proclamation and BSU President Marlene Tromp will give the keynote speech.