Today is Idaho Day, a commemorative day created by the Legislature in 2014 to celebrate “the rich history, cultural diversity, unique beauty and boundless resources” of the state. It was noted with ceremonies and music in the Senate, including comments from the 2014 bill’s sponsor, former Rep. Linden Bateman of Idaho Falls; and comments and passage of a resolution in the House commemorating the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Idaho state Capitol.
The Idaho State Historical Society has dedicated this year’s commemoration to celebrating the century of history of the state’s “Capitol of Light,” called that because its architectural design used light shafts, skylights and reflective marble surfaces to capture natural sunlight and direct it into the building’s interior. The Capitol’s original architect, John E. Tourtellotte, used light as a metaphor for an enlightened and moral state government, writing, “The great white light of conscience must be allowed to shine and by its interior illumination make clear the path of duty.”
Today’s commemoration will include a virtual “History Happy Hour” from 6-7 p.m. MT today entitled “100 Years of the People’s House.” The program is free but advance registration is required; there’s more info online here. Also, displays about the history of the Capitol, including original architectural drawings, are on exhibit in the garden-level (basement) wings of the Capitol.
The 2014 legislation, which passed both houses unanimously, noted that President Abraham Lincoln signed the congressional act creating the Idaho Territory on March 4, 1863. It encouraged Idahoans to display state and U.S. flags on Idaho Day on March 4 each year along with other commemorations, but also noted, “Idaho Day shall not constitute a reason to close state and political subdivision offices.”