Today is “Foster Care Awareness Day at the Capitol,” with events occurring in the Lincoln Auditorium through the morning, including a proclamation by the governor at 10 a.m. and presentations from foster youth, foster parents, citizens review panels and more. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in room WW 54, the Legislature’s Child Protection Oversight Committee will meet; the meeting will be streamed live via Idaho Public Television’s IdahoInSession, as will the events in the Lincoln Auditorium this morning.
Lawmakers passed HB 336 in 2021 to allow youth to extend foster care until age 21, rather than being automatically sent out on their own at 18 in all cases. Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said in a news release that that is allowing those youth to get “work force training, housing support, and many things 18 year olds need to be successful.”
“Idaho’s foster care system was struggling before the pandemic to adequately address the needs of children,” Idaho Voices for Children said in a news release about today’s events. “The last two years have only exacerbated existing gaps, with the system now in a crisis. The stress of the pandemic on families, inaccessible health care services, ongoing foster parent losses, and significant workforce shortages have all collided and resulted in troubling trends that need immediate attention.”
Chistine Tiddens, director of Idaho Voices for Children, said, “One thing has become clear recently – we have to treat staffing shortages in foster care as a statewide emergency threatening the health and safety of Idaho kids. I really applaud Gov. Little for prioritizing an increase in child welfare personnel in his budget. Stabilizing the foster care crisis is going to take significant attention from our leaders to advance an array of short- and long-term strategies. I hope the Idaho Legislature understands the gravity of the situation and will build on the governor’s recommendations.”
