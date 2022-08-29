TOADS, an Idaho education group whose acronym stands for "Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students," has released a statement applauding the idea of a special session of the Legislature to address school funding, while also listing nine points it's calling for the session to address, including recommendations on how the new funds should be used and concerns over cutting income taxes rather than granting property tax relief. Here, attached to this post, is the group's full statement.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments