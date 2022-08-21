In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck.
It's unclear how many police chases result in a death. But they kill about 323 people a year nationwide. That's more than floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and lightning combined, according to the Washington Post. And Komatsoulis reports that at least three innocent bystanders died in 15 publicly reported police chases in the Treasure Valley from 2018 to 2022, along with three more people who were either the driver or a passenger in the pursued vehicle.
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.