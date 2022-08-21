ISP EVOC training

Idaho State Patrol Troopers set up for a drill at the ISP training facility in Meridian on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments